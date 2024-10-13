Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Majhi has visited various puja mandaps in Cuttack

Cuttack: Chief Minister Mohan Majhi has visited various puja mandaps in Cuttack. The Chief Minister prayed to Ma’a for the overall development of the state and the happiness, peace and prosperity of the people of the state. Impressed by the kindness and brotherhood of the people of Cuttack, the Chief Minister thanked the people of Cuttack and praised their efforts towards the preservation and propagation of the Orthodox identity and culture.

The new government has come up with the idea of ​​creating a new Odisha with new hopes. The state government is making efforts to make Cuttack a smart city and develop Cuttack-Bhubaneswar as a twin-city with all-round development of Cuttack, which carries a rich cultural heritage of 1000 years. Odisha will be a developed Odisha, a prosperous Odisha in the coming days. This journey of development will start from Cuttack, the Chief Minister said on the occasion