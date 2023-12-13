Dubai Capitals announce major player signings David Warner, Andrew Tye, Dasun Shanaka for Season 2 of DP World International League T20

Dubai Capitals, the powerhouse franchise of DP World International League T20 (ILT20), has announced its exceptionally talented squad for the much-anticipated second season of the truly international cricket event. The robust line-up features a mix of T20 cricket stalwarts, including David Warner (Australia), Rovman Powell (West Indies), Dasun Shanaka (Sri Lanka), and Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe). With high-profile player signings, the team aims to build a well-rounded composition, showcasing a blend of all-round cricketing capabilities. These additions highlight the GMR-owned Dubai Capitals’ commitment towards clinching the Season 2 Champions’ title of the world’s only global league.

Speaking about the squad announcement, Dubai Capitals’ newly signed David Warner said, “I am delighted to be part of DP World ILT20, as I make my debut in this truly-global league, I am sure it is going to be a thrilling contest. With the competition being fierce, I believe every match will be a test of the team’s skill and resilience. As part of the Dubai Capitals squad, I am committed to contributing my best towards the team’s success.”

Starting 19th January 2024, the DP World ILT20 defending champions – Gulf Giants will be facing Sharjah Warriors, followed by Dubai Capitals’ opening match against MI Emirates. Dubai Capitals are set to begin their Season 2 on 20th January 2024. Cricket fans can watch this only-global T20 league on Zee’s most widely distributed and viewed 10 linear TV channels: &Pictures, &Pictures HD, Zee Cinema HD, Zee Anmol Cinema, Zee Zest, Zee Ganga, Zee Cinemalu HD, &Flix, &Flix HD and Zee Zest HD and on one of India’s leading OTT platforms – ZEE5. All single header matches will be broadcast Live at 8 PM India prime time, starting with the pre-match presentation at 7:30 PM. The afternoon match on the double-header’s day will start at 4:00 PM.

GMR Sports CEO, P K S V Sagar said, “We are thrilled to unveil our power-packed squad for the upcoming season of DP World ILT20, featuring an impressive roster of international T20 cricket stars. With marquee signings such as David Warner, Rovman Powell and Dasun Shanka amongst other dynamic players, we believe we have crafted a team that embodies the spirit of T20 cricket. With exclusive broadcast partner ZEE Entertainment, DP World ILT20 is becoming easily accessible to fans worldwide, cementing the league’s position as a global cricketing spectacle. With Dubai Capitals, we aim to actively contribute to elevating the DP World ILT20 experience and making the league more competitive.”

Newly appointed Zimbabwe T20 International team’s captain and Dubai Capitals’ all-rounder Sikander Raza said, “I am thrilled to be part of DP World ILT20, the only-global league that serves as a pivotal platform for cricketers from associate cricketing nations. This league not only offers a stage for emerging talents to showcase their skills but also plays a crucial role in elevating the competitiveness of international cricket. I believe DP World ILT20 contributes significantly to increasing the global footprint of the game, fostering diversity, and making the sport more inclusive. I am excited to be part of this dynamic league, where every match is an opportunity to enhance the reputation of associate nations and contribute to the ever-evolving landscape of international cricket.”

Dubai Capitals’ squad for DP World ILT20 2024 comprises of retained players such as Joe Root (England), Rovman Powell (West Indies), Dushmantha Chameera (Sri Lanka), Raja Akifullah Khan (United Arab Emirates), Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe) as well as newly-signed players such as Andrew Tye (Australia), Dasun Shanaka (Sri Lanka), David Warner (Australia), Mark Wood (England), Haider Ali (Pakistan), Vriitya Aravind (United Arab Emirates), Rahul Chopra (United Arab Emirates), Sam Billings (England), Sadeera Samarawickrama (Sri Lanka), Roelof Van Der Merwe (Netherlands), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Afghanistan), Nawan Thushara (Sri Lanka), Muhammad Mohsin (United Arab Emirates) and Max Holden (England).

The 34-match event will be played at the three iconic UAE venues – Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah – starting 19 January 2024 to 17 February 2024.