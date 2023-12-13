Anuchintan” program Drives Innovation among students at Odisha Startup Carnival 2023

Bhubaneswar – As part of 14-day Odisha Startup Carnival 2023, the “Anuchintan” program was organised Monday, an initiative by AIC-Nalanda, aims to

instill innovation and design thinking in schools.

The program announced its collaboration with 100 schools under the New Life Education Trust (Sri Aurobindo Integral Schools). Simultaneously, the second edition of “Mo Startup” was introduced, focusing on fostering student entrepreneurship in colleges, with 100 colleges under Mo College Abhijan Parichalana Sangathan.

The announcement was made in the presence of Mr. Prasad Tripathy, Secretary, New Life Education Trust, and Mr. Durga Prasad, CEO, AIC-Nalanda.

In addition to these initiatives, an E-Cell Meetup, in collaboration with Startup Grind, Bhubaneswar, addressed challenges faced by active E-Cells in the city. Ms. Deepshikha Sarkar, Incubation Manager of AIC-Nalanda, introduced the programs and events of Odisha Startup Carnival, encouraging participants to register and actively engage. The event was graced by Mr. Amit Singal, founder of Fluid Ventures, who shared insights into the startup journey from ideation to market.

The thematic sessions focused on academic institutions supporting the startup culture on their campuses, urging them to foster innovation-led entrepreneurship among young minds. Principals from 30+ institutions and 5 Zonal heads of Sri Aurobindo Integral Education

Schools, along with E-cells from prestigious institutions like KIIT, SOA, Trident, Silicon, Nalanda, KSOM, etc., actively participated in the program.

Odisha Startup Carnival 2023 is a 14-day event aimed at fostering collaboration, innovation, and entrepreneurship. Supported by key stakeholders, it serves as a platform for aspiring entrepreneurs, students, and established players to connect, learn, and grow.

The AIC-Nalanda Institute of Technology Foundation, in collaboration with Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog, Govt of India, and Fluid Ventures, a SEBI-registered venture capital organised the event supported by Utkal Chamber of Commerce & Industry Limited (UCCIL).