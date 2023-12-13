IndiGo strengthens connectivity to Thailand with over 25% increase in weekly flights

IndiGo, India’s preferred carrier, is thrilled to announce the addition of flights between Mumbai and Phuket and the resumption of operations between Bengaluru and Phuket. The addition of these flights will further enhance connectivity between India and Thailand. Given the immense popularity of Thailand as a preferred destination among Indians, IndiGo is introducing additional flights between Mumbai-Phuket, w.e.f. January 05, 2024, and between Bengaluru-Phuket, w.e.f. February 28, 2024.

These new direct flights will provide an extensive range of travel options for both leisure and business travellers alike. These flights from Mumbai and Bengaluru will operate 6 days a week to Phuket. This expansion is strategically timed to meet the travel demands of customers who wish to travel abroad during the year-end holidays.

Benefiting from visa-free entry to Thailand, IndiGo is increasing its connectivity to better serve customers, in line with its mission of ‘giving wings to the nation’—connecting people and aspirations. IndiGo will now operate 56 weekly flights from 5 airports in India to Thailand including the new additions. Travellers will also have the option of connecting further across IndiGo’s 117 strong destination network across India and the globe.

Mr. Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales, IndiGo said, “We are thrilled to announce the addition of new flights connecting India to Thailand, reinforcing our commitment to increasing global connectivity from India. Thailand has always been amongst the sought-after destinations known for its tropical beaches, shopping, entertainment, and ornate temples. With the addition of these flights, IndiGo will connect India to Thailand 56 times a week; taking our weekly flights between Mumbai and Phuket to 13 and Bengaluru and Phuket to 6. IndiGo remains committed to providing affordable, on-time, courteous, and hassle-free travel experiences across an extensive network for our valued customers.”

Thailand is one of the top travel destinations in the world because of its stunning scenery and dynamic culture. Thailand provides visitors with a varied and rewarding experience, ranging from the vibrant marketplaces of Bangkok to the tranquil beaches of Phuket. Travellers can enjoy a variety of activities in Thailand’s engaging and exciting cities. Thailand’s vibrant metropolis, Bangkok, is home to historic temples that combine seamlessly with contemporary skyscrapers to provide visitors a taste of the old and the new. Chiang Mai, a city in northern Thailand surrounded by lush mountains, is a sight to behold for those seeking peace and quiet. The islands of Phuket, Krabi, and Koh Samui are stunning places that provide immaculate beaches, glistening oceans, and bright coral reefs, making them the perfect tropical retreats. Building a link between India and Thailand will promote trade and business in addition to increasing tourism in both countries.