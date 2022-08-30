Dr. Abhilaksh Likhi, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare visits Vaikunth Mehta National Institute of Cooperative Management, Pune

New Delhi: Dr. Abhilaksh Likhi, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare chaired the Workshop on “Strengthening of Export Potential of Honey” today at Vaikunth Mehta National Institute of Cooperative Management (VAMNICOM), Pune, Maharashtra organised by the National Bee Board (NBB).

Dr. Likhi launched bee wax products manufactured by FPOs during the workshop. It was also decided to establish a cooperative honey project at VAMNICOM, Pune. Experiences were also shared by honey processors/ exporters and FPOs / agri start-ups about future strategies for export promotion of honey.

Dr. Likhi urged that efforts should be made under National Beekeeping & Honey Mission (NBHM) involving all the stakeholders i.e. Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) / Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), Bee Societies and agencies such as NDDB, NAFED & TRIFED to empower small and marginal bee keeping farmers for remunerative income generation.

Background

At present, about 12,699 Beekeepers and 19.34 lakhs honey bees colonies are registered with National Bee Board and India is producing about 1,33,200 Metric tonnes of Honey (2021-22 2nd advance estimate). India is one of the major honey exporting countries in the World and has exported 74,413 MT of Honey worth Rs. 1221.17 Crores during 2021-22. More than 50% of the honey production in India is being exported to other countries. India export honey to about 83 countries. The major markets for Indian honey are USA, Saudi Arab, United Arab Emirates, Bangladesh, Canada, etc. Mustard honey, eucalyptus honey, lychee honey, sunflower honey, pongamia honey, multi-flora Himalayan honey, acacia honey and wild flora honey are some of the major varieties of honey exported from India. Total 102 projects for assistance of Rs. 133.31 crores sanctioned under the National Beekeeping and Honey Mission (NBHM) NBHM till date.

The quality of products exported from India is monitored by the government through the Department of Commerce and the Ministry of Commerce and Industry under the Export Inspection Council of India (EIC) Act. Department of Commerce under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry formulated the trade policy for food trade, import, and export. APEDA offers various incentives and financial assistance to the exporters of agricultural food products, including honey.

Under the scheme of “Formation of 10,000 Farmer Producer Organizations, 100 FPOs of Beekeepers/ Honey Producers are allotted to TRIFED (14 nos.), NAFED (60 nos.) and NDDB (26 nos.) for implementation of activities under NBHM. Thus, out of total 105 FPOs allotted to NBB, 77 FPOs of Beekeepers/ Honey Producers have been registered/ formed till date. The Ministry of Agriculture & FW has also developed an online portal i.e.“Madhukranti Portal” to maintain traceability records of honey & other beehive products.