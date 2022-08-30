President of India, Droupadi Murmu greets fellow citizens on the eve of Ganesh Chaturthi

New Delhi : The President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu has sent her greetings to all fellow citizens on the eve of Ganesh Chaturthi.

In a message, the President has said “On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, I extend my greetings and best wishes to all the fellow citizens living in India and abroad.

Ganesh Chaturthi marks the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesha, the symbol of wisdom, prosperity and good fortune. Lord Ganesha is considered to be a Vighnaharta and Mangalmurti.

On this occasion, let us pray for the blessings of Lord Ganesha to maintain harmony and cordiality. We pray that peace and happiness continues to prevail in the world.”