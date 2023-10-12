Doctors At KIMS Meet Emphasize Importance of Sleep, Exercise & Reduced Screen Time For Arthritis Patients

Bhubaneswar : Arthritis patients should modify their lifestyle with adequate sleep and exercise to stay healthy, apart from having nutritional food and remaining stress-free, said noted physician in the field Prof Prasanta Padhan.

Speaking at an event to commemorate, organised by the Department of Clinical Immunology and Rheumatology, Dr Padhan stressed the need to minimize the use of Social Media, and TV, especially serials with stressful storylines. He emphasised yoga and nurturing spiritualism to reinvent a new self. Medication should not be stopped as arthritis, as a systemic disease, stays till the end of one’s life, he said.

Advisor to the Founder (KIMS) Dr R N Samanta, speaking as the chief guest on the occasion, said, “We started the Department of Clinical Immunology and Rheumatology at KIMS more than a decade ago and it has truly lived up to its expectations and has set a benchmark for its patient-care and research.’’

Assistant Prof Debashis Maikap advised patients to abstain from alcohol and smoking for better recovery and result.

With the theme of the day being “Living With Arthritis”, Associate Professor of the Department Dr Sakir Ahmed advised the participants to disclose everything to the doctor for better treatment and never go by the influence of online knowledge sharing. “We are here to treat you and discuss with us and do not seek online advice,’’ he said.

Dr Padhan, in his address, also advised arthritis patients not to identify themselves with the disease. He said that one should move out of the shadow of the mindset of a chronic illness and move forward with better lifestyle modifications and re-engineering self.

Earlier, during the inaugural session Medical Superintendent Prof Rama Chandra Das, Principal in-charge, KIMS Prof (Dr) Shubhransu Patro, Facility Director (Super Speciality and KIMS Cancer Centre) Dr Shaktimaya Mohapatra spoke on the importance of World Arthritis Day and how KIMS has started providing a 360-degree holistic approach in diagnostics and treatment in a broad spectrum of all the ailments on its campus under a single roof.