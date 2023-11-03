Diego Mauricio’s Goal Secures a Hard-Fought Victory for Odisha FC

The Kalinga Warriors secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Northeast United FC at home on Friday, with Diego Mauricio’s 36th-minute strike proving to be the difference. This is the first clean sheet of the season for Amrinder Singh and Odisha FC. Despite the Highlanders’ best efforts to equalize, they were unable to find a breakthrough in the final third, and Odisha FC held on to claim all three points.

The game started with fireworks right from the fifth minute, a long searching ball found Nestor who put it into the box but Carlos cleared the danger very well. In the 13th minute, Jahouh found Isak with a fantastic long ball. Isak deftly controlled it and flicked it off for Jerry, whose attempt went out for a corner.

In the 15th minute, Puitea and Diego linked up brilliantly to win a corner. In the 21st minute, Ahmed Jahouh delivered a free-kick aiming for the first post, but it went over the crossbar. In the 26th minute, Diego Maurício’s right-footed shot from the left side of the six-yard box was saved in the bottom left corner.

Diego Mauricio broke the deadlock in the 36th minute and secured the crucial lead for the home team by skillfully slotting a stunning right-footed shot into the bottom left corner of the net. The score stands at 1-0 in favor of the home team.

The second half was a thrilling battle, as the away team desperately tried to equalize, while the home team refused to give up and aimed to extend their lead. In the 57th minute of the game, Romain Phillipoteaux from the Highlanders takes an ambitious shot aiming the second post but Amrinder Singh saved with a punched-out clearance.

Odisha FC extended an invitation to Kushal Biswas, the founder of Speak for Animals, an animal shelter, as part of their brand ambassador program. At halftime, a powerful 2-minute video was showcased on the giant screen, narrating the touching stories of various rescued animals and how they were cared for, depicting the efforts of Speak for Animals in improving their lives. The video aimed to advocate for animal welfare and promote kindness towards them, highlighting the admirable work of the organization in rescuing and providing care for these animals.

Odisha FC will take an international break from ISL as they are scheduled to travel to Jamshedpur to play against Jamshedpur FC on December 1st, 2023.