Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks with the UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. The leaders reiterated their commitment to continue to strengthen bilateral Comprehensive Strategic partnership, including in the areas of trade, investment, emerging technology, defence, security, health and others. They welcomed the progress being made for an early conclusion of a mutually beneficial Free Trade Agreement. The two leaders exchanged views on the developments in the West Asia region and the conflict between Israel and Hamas. Both leaders expressed deep concern at terrorism, the worsening security situation and the loss of civilian lives. They agreed on the need for regional peace, security, stability and continued humanitarian assistance. Both leaders agreed to remain in touch and exchanged greetings for the festive occasion of Deepavali.