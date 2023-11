Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey Shares Revival Plans for Hockey India League

Ranchi, 3rd November 2023: Hockey India held its 13th Congress on Friday, 3rd November 2023 at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh AstroTurf Hockey Stadium meeting hall. The Congress saw the announcement of several important decisions and initiatives to boost the sport in the country. In a groundbreaking move to strengthen their State Member Units, Hockey India has decided to award Rs 10.00 lakhs to each Member Unit that won medals at the Hockey India National Championships held throughout the year 2023. The State Member Units that will currently benefit from this initiative in 2023 are Hockey Haryana, Hockey Jharkhand, Hockey Association of Odisha, Hockey Madhya Pradesh, Hockey Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh Hockey and Hockey Chandigarh.

Here are some glimpses from the 13th Hockey India Congress held today, 3rd November 2023, Ranchi, Jharkhand headed by Hockey India President Padmashri Dr Dilip Tirkey, Hockey India Secretary General Shri Bhola Nath Singh and Hockey India Treasurer Shri Sekar J Manoharan.… pic.twitter.com/8KIVZfptE6 — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) November 3, 2023

During the Congress, Hockey India has resolved to award financial support to its Member Units for their participation in the Hockey India National Championships. Under this initiative, each Permanent State Member Unit that participates in at least 4 of the 6 National Championships will receive a support of Rs 1.50 lakhs. Units that participate in all six National Championships will receive a substantial grant of Rs 9.00 lakhs. Similarly, Associate State Member Units will be awarded 50% of Rs 1.50 lakhs for their participation in each Hockey India National Championship, provided they play in at least 4 annual National Championships.

The Congress representatives also received a thorough update from the Hockey India President Padma Shri Dr Dilip Tirkey, who is also the Chairman of the Hockey India League (HIL) Committee, about the revival of the much-anticipated Hockey India League.

Speaking after the conclusion of the Congress, Hockey India President Padma Shri Dr Dilip Tirkey, said, “We have been working towards improving the activities and support of hockey at the grassroots level ever since we assumed office. Being a former player myself, I understand the importance of financial grants directly to the grassroots level how they impact the lives of budding players, and how empowering State Member Units can help produce hockey stars across India. These financial grants are a reflection of our commitment to recognizing and nurturing talent in Indian hockey. By incentivizing member units, we aim to foster a spirit of competitiveness and encourage wider participation at the national level.”

Sharing the President’s sentiments, Hockey India Secretary General Shri Bhola Nath Singh said, “These initiatives mark a significant step forward in our mission to enhance the sport of hockey across the country. We believe that these measures will inspire our State Member Units to actively engage in the National Championships, thereby raising the overall standard of the game.”

In addition to these initiatives, the Congress also focused on Member Unit Compliance at the State and District levels, underscoring Hockey India’s commitment to good governance within the sport at all levels.

In addition to the foregoing, Hockey India has decided to appoint Deloitte as its Internal Auditor from FY 2024/25 in order to increase transparency in their remuneration.