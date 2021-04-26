Dhenkanal Collector admitted to ICU of Ashwini Hospital in Cuttack

Dhenkanal: After being diagnosed of mild chest infection, Dhenkanal district Collector Bhumesh Chandra Behera, has been admitted to the ICU of Ashwini Hospital in Cuttack here for treatment, informed official on his social media account.



“Though I am found covid negative in RTPCR test, but due to mild infection,I am admitted in ICU of ASWINI HOSPITAL, Cuttack. My health is stable with blessings of Sri Sri Chandrasekhar Jew and all the well wishers,” tweeted Dhenkanal Collector.



