Covid cases have entered plateauing stage in Odisha : DMET Chief

Bhubaneswar : Amidst the scary second wave of coronavirus, Chief of Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET) CBK Mohanty informs that even after the steep rise in Covid cases registered in state in the last few weeks, at present the graph showcases that we are in a plateauing stage.



Breifing the media, DMET Chief said, “From past few days Odisha is witness an upsurge in Covid cases between 6,000 and 6,500, which clearly defines that even after the serious hike in coronavirus cases state has managed to reach a position of little or no change after reaching to period of progress, shortly pointing out to be plateauing.”



He also said that this constant level in Covid cases has raised a hope that soon we may witness a downward curve in Covid graph and the situation will be in control.

Related