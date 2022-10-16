Dharmendra Pradhan participates in programme for the implementation of National Education Policy 2020 in Uttarakhand

New Delhi : Union Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan along with CM of Uttarakhand, Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami; Minister of Health, Education and Cooperative of Uttarakhand Dr. Dhan Singh Rawat and senior officials of Government of Uttarakhand, participated in the launch of National Education Policy 2020 in Uttarakhand from the academic session 2022-23.

He said that NEP 2020 is a philosophical document to reinvigorate setting up of a knowledge-based economy and society. Uttarakhand-Devbhumi is the land of the divine. Uttarakhand is also the land of knowledge. He lauded Uttarakhand, the Devbhoomi for taking the lead in implementing NEP2020 .

Shri Pradhan asserted that NEP 2020 has put emphasis on education from the age of 3 years with first three years as Balvatika and lauded Uttarakhand for being the first state in the country to adopt this. Later he added, “NEP 2020 has also put emphasis on local languages and mother tongue. We must unshackle our education system from the colonial hangover and create a more inclusive, forward-looking education system”.

Shri Pradhan shared that the world is changing rapidly. We are in the midst of Industrial Revolution 4.0. Uttarakhand is capable of preparing its youth for the challenges of tomorrow. Today’s launch is an important step towards that direction.

He also added that from Gangotri to the galaxy, our youth must explore the world, embrace the future and remain rooted at the same time. Our education system must evolve and keep pace with their aspirations.

Shri Pradhan underlined the role of technology in transforming education. He also highlighted various initiatives by the Govt. of India such as 260 TV channels for education and Digital University, etc. for strengthening the digital ecosystem.

Shri Pradhan aslo reviewed the initiatives taken in the education and skill sectors in Uttarakhand and progress being made in the implementation of NEP2020.

While addressing the gathering Shri Pradhan said that Uttarakhand is a land of divinity and a land of possibilities. A vibrant education and skills ecosystem will equip the youth of Uttarakhand with the necessary knowledge and skills to embrace the challenges of 21st century.

Shri Pradhan further said that Uttarakhand is taking many initiatives in this direction. From Balvatika to stress on local languages, school readiness program, skill development efforts and many other initiatives will pave way for a brighter future for the students of Uttarakhand.

Later, he added that with the spirit of “for the students, by the teachers”, called for a more rooted and futuristic curriculum, capacity building of teachers, leveraging technology and reimagining the skills ecosystem.