Dharmendra Pradhan meets Minister of Foreign Affairs, UAE, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed in Abu Dhabi

Union Education and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan met Minister of Foreign Affairs, UAE, H.H Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed in Abu Dhabi, who extended a warm and gracious welcome to Shri Pradhan, accentuating the deep-rooted and enduring relations between India and the UAE.

During his meeting with UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs, Shri Pradhan held productive discussions on further strengthening and carrying forward the two nations’ multi-faceted partnership. The primary focus of the meeting was the enduring friendship ties that have long connected India and UAE, as well as the robust comprehensive strategic partnership that encompasses various sectors, including exploring opportunities for collaboration, with a particular emphasis on the realm of education.

Shri Dharmendra Pradhan also held discussions with H.E. Ms. Sara Musallam, Minister of State for Early Education and Chairperson (ADEK) and visited Interim Campus of the IIT Delhi-Abu Dhabi yesterday. Shri Pradhan said that the 1st Master’s course in Energy Transition and Sustainability will commence in January 2024 in IIT Delhi Abu Dhabi Campus. Shri Pradhan expressed appreciation towards HE Sara Musallam and the Abu Dhabi leadership for their support to IIT Delhi-Abu Dhabi campus. He said that IIT Delhi-Abu Dhabi campus will be an exemplar of India-UAE friendship.

During the tour of the interim campus of IIT Delhi-Abu Dhabi housed at Zayed University, Shri Pradhan said it is a testament of the common vision and priorities of the leadership of both our countries. The IIT Delhi-Abu Dhabi campus marks a significant stride in our efforts to internationalise India’s education. It will open up a plethora of opportunities for leveraging the power of knowledge for mutual prosperity and global well-being, he added.

The Minister also visited Hub71, calling it a vibrant community of innovators, entrepreneurs and investors working together to shape a sustainable and prosperous future. Shri Pradhan highlighted industry partners, corporates, investors, mentors as well as government regulators that provide all the necessary support to nurture the spirit of enterprise and help start-ups scale exponentially. Such symbiotic and enabling ecosystems with a whole-of-society approach are a key towards realising the full entrepreneurial and innovative potential of a country, he added. During the visit, the Minister met with startups, investors, and other stakeholders in the tech ecosystem. He also discussed ways to promote collaboration between India and the UAE in the tech sector.

The Minister’s UAE visit will boost collaboration between the two nations, in the field of education and skill development, which has strengthened in the recent years through institutional partnerships from both sides. The visit is expected to provide an impetus to such new initiatives that will benefit both countries.