Sri Sri Ravi Shankar paying a 3-day state visit to Odisha from 7th Nov to 10th Nov 2023

Cuttack : Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, global humanitarian, founder and Lifetime President of Sri Sri University, and founder of the Art of living, is paying a three-day state visit to Odisha from 7th November to 10th November 2023tograce the 10th convocation of Sri Sri University scheduled on 8th November, 2023. During his stay many programmes are organised. On 7th November, there is anEducators’ Meet. On 9th November, he will address a public Satsang at 6.30PMonwards at Sri Sri University. The public Satsang is open for all which will be heldat the premise of the University in Cuttack. On 10th November, morning Dhanwantari Homa will be conducted to marktheoccasion of Dhanwantari Trayodashi. Many academic inaugurations and programmes by the students and staff of the University have been organised. The Art of Livingteachers are organising Anand Utsav where thousands of people will be taught various breathing techniques to manage stress. Shri Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak, honourable Minister, Higher Education, Odisha hadconsented to become the guest in the occasion of 10th convocation. The visit of Sri Sri will witness the host of dignitaries visiting to the campus. Prof. B.R. Sharma, Vice-Chancellor, Sri Sri University said, the physical presence of Poojya Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar at the 10th Convocation of Sri Sri University after the pandemic is quite inspiring as the University is taking a leapinthe decennial year of its beginning of academics. Sri Sri University is committedinimparting holistic education, well-being and is all set to herald a new era of education