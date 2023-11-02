AJIO forays into D2C-focused interactive commerce with AJIOGRAM; aims to empower the next 100 fashion startups from India

Mumbai : India’s premier fashion e-tailer AJIO today announced the launch of AJIOGRAM, a D2C-focused content-driven interactive e-commerce platform. With this initiative, the e-tailer aims to empower Indian fashion startups that are challenging the norms with their vision and innovative products.

AJIOGRAM, which can be easily accessed by switching stores within the AJIO app, aims to onboard 200 exclusive homegrown D2C brands by next year to offer customers a wide range of options from streetwear to fast, artisanal, minimalistic, quiet luxury, slow and sustainable fashion.

Commenting on the launch, Vineeth Nair, CEO, AJIO, said, “The emerging new generation of shoppers seek more than just a product from the brand; they seek a vision and a purpose. Over the past few years, the Indian D2C revolution has produced numerous brands that have aced innovative and mindful fashion. AJIOGRAM will bring these brands under one umbrella, helping them scale and accelerate their growth while leveraging AJIO’s seamless shopping experience. With this initiative, we aim to empower the next 100 fashion startups to emerge from India.”

AJIOGRAM appeals to shoppers, who not only prefer fashion that aligns with their personality and interests but are also looking for niche brands that are purpose-driven with limited edition merchandise. They possess in-depth knowledge about the brand they are buying from such as, what the brand stands for, its story, the community it is building and its social impact. AJIOGRAM was built with this core insight, to give customers an unparalleled shopping experience driven by content.

Pallavi Desai, Co-founder, Creatures of Habit, said, “As a young, content-driven startup, we haven’t listed on a marketplace till now since we had no space to tell our story. We decided to partner with AJIO because they give the brands a canvas to communicate with customers through the content they are creating, helping put the products in context and making it easier to connect and communicate with customers.”

Top brands available exclusively on AJIOGRAM include Urban Monkey, Supervek, Quirksmith, KRÁ Life, Creatures of Habit, Cecil, Truser, Fancypants, MIDNIGHT ANGELS BY PC, Monks of Method, Crafts and Glory among others.

Nikunj Lotia, popularly known as BeYouNick, Youtuber and Founder of KRÁ Life, said, “I am delighted to be launching my brand KRÁ on AJIOGRAM. As an artist and founder of a homegrown streetwear brand, I’m awestruck at how the team has carefully curated the platform, showcasing some noteworthy brands, and providing a space for emerging fashion entrepreneurs to connect with customers directly. The user experience on AJIOGRAM epitomizes the content-consumption ecosystem I am a part of, and I am confident that the customer will fall in love with this fresh format for discovering new products!”

What’s in it for the customers

A one-stop curated platform for customers to explore what’s in vogue, discover purposeful brands, trending fashion sub-cultures and shop exclusive merchandise

Content-led immersive experience with recommendations from top influencers and celebrities across the country

A new way to shop homegrown D2C brands with the convenience of AJIO promise – easy returns and fast delivery

What’s in it for the brands