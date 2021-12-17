Dep’t of J & MC of the CUO organizes International Workshop on Communication Research in a blended mode

Koraput: A two day International Workshop was organized by the Department of Journalism and Mass Communication of Central University of Odisha, for the PG students and Research Scholars on 14th and 15th December 2021.The workshop was inaugurated by Professor S K Palita, Vice Chancellor I/C ,CUO in the presence of Visiting Professors of the department, Prof Akshay Rout and Professor Sunil Kanta Behera. Dr Pradosh Kr Rath, Head I/C & Chairman welcomed the guests on dais. Prof Palita in his inaugural address stressed on the importance of organizing regular activities in the department for making the students knowledgeable and employable. Dr Sourav Gupta, Asst Professor, DJMC & Convener of the International Workshop explained that the purpose of organizing the workshop was to expose the students and research scholars to the latest concepts and recent trends of Communication Research and the rigor associated with quality research. Dr Gupta thanked Prof S K Palita for being the inspiration behind the workshop. Both Prof Akshay Rout and Prof S K Behera wished the workshop a grand success and asserted that it was a good decision by the department to have a workshop of this stature with eminent resource persons. Dr Sony Parhi, Faculty, DJMC proposed the Vote of Thanks of the inaugural session.

On 14th December 2021, Professor Srinivas R Melkote, Professor Emeritus, School of Media and Communication, Bowling Green State University, Ohio took a session on Quantitative & Qualitative Paradigms of Research followed by a session by Professor Vinod Pavarala, Former Dean and Head, Dept. of Communication, S N School and UNESCO Chair on Community Media, University of Hyderabad on Grounded Theory Approach to Research. On 15th, the next day of workshop, Professor Biswajit Das, Founding Director, Centre for Culture , Media and Governance, Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi delivered a talk titled, Imagining Research and Professor Mohan J Dutta, Dean’s Chair Professor & Director, CARE, Massey University, New Zealand spoke about Culture Centered Approach. All the sessions included exhaustive interactive session between the Resource Persons, Faculty members and students.

The Valedictory key note address was delivered by Prof. K G Suresh, Hon’ble Vice Chancellor, Makhan Lal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communication, Bhopal on 15th December 2021. Prof. Suresh threw lights on importance of research and situation of media studies in India and emphasized on maintaining quality of research. He called upon researchers to think beyond the convention. Prof S K Palita, Vice Chancellor I/C, CUO proposed a collaborative effort between the CUO and MCNUJ & C, Bhopal for enhancing the discipline. Prof Akshay Rout expressed his gratitude to all the faculty members as well as resource persons and also encouraged the students to do research in future. Prof S K Behera expressedhis satisfaction over the quality and process of the workshop and congratulated the department.

Dr.Sourav Gupta, Assistant Professor, DJMC & Convener of the International Workshop reported that the sessions were enlightening and the students got a forum to interact with the stalwarts of the discipline which was a high point of the workshop. He also informed that an e-proceeds of the workshop will be brought out soon. Dr.PK Rath, Head I/C, DJMC proposed the vote of thanks and thanked the CUO administration and Resource Persons for their active support. Participation Certificates were distributed among the students for their active participation.

The workshop was hosted in blended mode by using smart class room equipments and was facilitated by a IT Support team headed by Dr Jyotiska Dutta, Head I/C, Dep’t of Mathematics.