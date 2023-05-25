Department of Psychology, Utkal University signs MoU with Capital Hospital, Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for Collaboration between Department of Psychology, Utkal University and Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) & Capital Hospital, Bhubaneswar was signed today in the presence of the Vice Chancellor, Utkal University Prof Sabita Acharya and Prof Nibedita Pani, Director, PGIMER and Capital Hospital, Bhubaneswar for facilitating Inter-institutional learning and Research. Collaborative research would be undertaken where there are possibilities and opportunities in the interdisciplinary research areas. Provision of short term learning experience and exposure in the areas of Psychiatry, Public Health and other relevant interdisciplinary areas such as Positive Psychology, Mental Health, Stress Management, and Psychological Counseling through workshops would mutually benefit the stakeholders concerned. Cooperation in internship opportunities for students of Department of Psychology would also be included in this collaboration.

Prof Sabita Acharya opined that such collaboration would facilitate a holistic approach to health promotion in the state. ‘Today, it is imperative to integrate both physical and mental health in addressing any disease or disorder’, She said. Prof Nibedita Pani, Director, PGIMER and Capital Hospital, Bhubaneswar hailed this event as coming together of two of the leading institutions prioritizing public health and mental health in the state of Odisha. Dr Avaya Kumar Nayak, Registrar said that the collaboration will be mutually beneficial and all cooperation would be extended from the University for facilitating the partnership activities.

Prof Bhaswati Patnaik, Head of the Department of Psychology, Utkal University said that she was optimistic that such an agreement would boost quality interdisciplinary research in the coming days as the hospital is expanding with new PG Departments. Dr L.D. Sahoo, Addl. Director, PGIMER & CHB, Prof. Sujata Misra, Medical Superintendent, PGIMER & CHB, Prof. Nigamananda Das, Director CDC & IQAC, Utkal University and faculty members of Department of Psychology were also present on this occasion.