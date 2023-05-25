Dalmia Cement and NABARD Collaborate to Promote Backyard Poultry Farming in Odisha

Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Limited (DCBL), a leading Indian cement major and a subsidiary of Dalmia Bharat Limited (DBL) in collaboration with NABARD has launched a new sustainable livelihood initiative- “Promotion and formation of Farmer Producer Organization on Backyard Poultry Farming” in Rajgangpur, Sundargarh Odisha. In India poultry farming is a successful and profitable sector and provides a significant source of protein for the country’s meat-consuming population. As part of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between DCBL and NABARD, the project will provide sustainable income opportunities via poultry farming to 300 families in rural communities within a span of three years.

To spearhead this project effectively, a dedicated FPO named “Fleshy Chicken Farmer Producer Company Ltd” has been established and registered under the MSME sector. Mrs. Lilendri Naik has been appointed as Chairman and Mr. Lalmen Nag as CEO from the community to oversee the operations, market linkage, and management of the project, ensuring effective implementation. In the initial phase, 40 families from periphery villages had received 100 day-old broiler chicks each. Within 40 days of the program’s commencement, the initiative achieved outstanding progress, with each family earning between Rs 7,000 to Rs 10,500 per month through this venture. In FY 23-24, the project is on the process of adding upto 100 families by this quarter.

To commemorate this remarkable milestone, DCBL organized an event at the registered office of the FPO in Bihabandh. The event was graced by esteemed dignitaries, including Shri Chetan Shrivastav, Executive Director and Unit Head of DCBL Rajgangpur, Dr. Niladri Bhusan Parhi (AED-DCBL), Om Prakash Khelkar (AED-DCBL), Mr. Tapas Kumar Behera, District Development Manager of NABARD Sundargarh, Mr. Bikash Pattanaik, Branch Manager of UCO Bank, Rajgangpur, and Mrs. Lilendri Naik, Chairman of Fleshy Chicken Farmer Producer Company Ltd.

Commenting on the initiative, Shri Chetan Shrivastav, Executive Director, DCBL and Unit Head-Rajgangpur said, “At Dalmia Cement we remain committed to empowering rural communities and fostering sustainable development for all. Poultry Farming has an enormous potential to provide sustainable income to the families in rural areas. Many program participants have experienced the advantages of this initiative, establishing a dependable income stream and enhancing their financial stability. We hope to continue to bring about transformative changes and create a positive impact. We are grateful to the officials of NABARD for their support.”

For the second phase of the project, 60 beneficiaries from the land affected villages have been identified who will join the program through this market-linked initiative.

Dalmia Cement is actively engaged in conducting diverse programs aimed at skill development and fostering sustainable livelihoods in Odisha. The initiatives are specifically designed to uplift marginalized communities in the region. It encompasses empowering farmers, youth, and women through trainings, skill development opportunities, and income-generating programs such as animal husbandry mushroom farming, handicraft production, spices and pickle making, flower and organic vegetable farming, terracotta products making, etc.