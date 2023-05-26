Praveen Sood takes charge as CBI Director

IPS officer Praveen Sood today took charge as Director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). A 1986 batch officer, Mr. Sood was earlier serving as Director General of Police in Karnataka. Mr. Sood has served in various important positions during his long tenure of about 37 years. He has supervised the investigation of high-profile cases involving high net-worth individuals. He worked for the strengthening of Crime and Criminal Tracking Networks & Systems and Interoperable Criminal Justice System networks in Karnataka.

Praveen Sood had completed his B. Tech in Civil Engineering from IIT, Delhi. He completed his post-graduation in Public Policy and Management from IIM Bengaluru and Maxwell School of Governance, Syracuse University in New York. He has been decorated with the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service in 2011 and Police Medal for Meritorious Service in 2002. After taking over charge, Praveen Sood interacted with the officers of CBI.