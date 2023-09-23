National

Demolition of Two Multi-Storied Buildings in Prominent Hyderabad IT Park

By Odisha Diary bureau

Two multi-storied buildings in a leading IT park in Hyderabad were demolished. Buildings 7 and 8 in Raheja Mindspace IT Park in Madhapur were demolished to construct new buildings in their place.

Latest technology was used to raze G+4 buildings early in morning. Edifice and Jet Demolition carried out controlled demolitions.

