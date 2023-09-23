Two Arrested for Allegedly Assaulting Croma Showroom Staff in Delhi Over Undelivered iPhone 15

Two men were arrested after they allegedly physically assaulted a Croma showroom staff after store failed to deliver an iPhone15 to them as promised, a Delhi Police officer said.



According to police, a PCR call was received around noon on Friday, reporting a quarrel at Croma showroom on Roop Nagar Bungalow Road. Upon arrival, police found that two individuals, Jaskirat Singh and Mandeep Singh, both residents of Nirankari Colony, had placed an order for an iPhone at Croma Centre, which was supposed to be delivered on Friday.