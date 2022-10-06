Delhi government has launched a month-long intensive anti-dust campaign from today. Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai today said under the campaign, the construction sites will have to compulsorily follow all the 14 anti-dust norms.

He said strict action will be taken against violators. On violation of anti-dust norms at constructions sites, fines ranging from 10 thousand to 5 lakh rupees will be imposed by the government as per National Green Tribunal guidelines.

A total of 586 teams including 33 Delhi Pollution Control Committee, DPCC teams have been formed to monitor the implementation of this campaign.

The 14 anti dust rules include building huge tin walls around the construction sites in order to stop the dust from spreading and covering construction or demolition work with tents or nets.

Delhi government has urged people to complain on the Green Delhi App by clicking photographs if they come across someone not following these rules. The anti-dust campaign will end on 6th of November.