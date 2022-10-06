External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar today participated in the Kiwi Indian Hall of Fame Awards 2022 and launched the book “[email protected]: Dreams Meet Delivery” in Auckland.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was also present during the event.

The event felicitated members of the Indian community in New Zealand for their exceptional achievements and contributions.

Dr Jaishankar started his official engagements earlier today with a traditional Maori welcome. He appreciated the symbolism of the convening of two energies together.

In a tweet, the Minister said that the respect for customs and traditions is such an important aspect of India-New Zealand friendship.

He also met New Zealand’s Leader of Opposition Christopher Luxon.

Dr Jaishankar said India -New Zealand relationship will advance with broad-based support and mutual efforts.