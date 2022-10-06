India condemns North Korea’s ballistic missile launch over Japan

India has strongly condemned North Korea’s ballistic missile launch over Japan and said that these moves affect the peace and security of the region and beyond.

While addressing the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ruchira Kamboj called for the full implementation of the relevant UNSC resolutions relating to the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

The 15-member UN Security Council met yesterday after North Korea test-fired a ballistic missile over Japan on Tuesday.

Ms. Kamboj said the Global South has already been disproportionately affected by the prevailing geopolitical situation and related challenges. She added that it is therefore important to continue to make all efforts to maintain peace and stability.