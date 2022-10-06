Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs V. Muraleedharan (MOS (VM)) pays an official visit to USA from 06-09 October 2022

New Delhi : Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs Shri V. Muraleedharan (MOS (VM)) is paying an official visit to USA from 06-09 October 2022.

MOS (VM) is visiting New York on 06-07 October 2022. During the visit, he will participate in the High Level UN Security Council Debate, on “Peace and Security in Africa: Strengthening the fight against the financing of armed groups and terrorists through the illicit trafficking of natural resources” on 06 October 2022. The UNSC meeting is a signature initiative of Gabon’s Presidency of the Security Council and likely to be presided over by the Foreign Minister of Gabon.

On 07 October 2022, MOS (VM) will also attend an event to commemorate the fifth anniversary of India-UN Development Partnership Fund. Established in 2017, the USD 150 million India-UN Development Partnership Fund is supported and led by Government of India and implemented in collaboration with the United Nations system. The Fund supports Southern-owned and led, demand-driven and transformational sustainable development projects across the developing world, with a focus on least developed countries and small island developing States.

During the visit, MOS (VM) is also likely to meet senior UN officials as well as Ministers of other member states attending the UNSC meeting.

MOS (VM) will also be visiting Atlanta on 08-09 October 2022 for Indian community related engagements.