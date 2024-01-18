Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal summoned by ED for fourth time in connection with excise policy scam

Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for questioning in connection with the excise policy scam today. The ED issued the fourth summon on 13th January and asked him to appear before the central probe agency for today.

Earlier Arvind Kejriwal skipped successive summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the Delhi liquor policy scam. The case against the AAP chief is based on an FIR by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), alleging multiple irregularities in the formation and implementation of the excise policy, which was subsequently withdrawn.