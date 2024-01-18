Countdown starts for Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram lala Virajman in Ayodhya

Only 4 days are left in the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram lala Virajman in Ayodhya. The preparations for the grand ceremony are going on on war footing. On the other hand, many rituals are also simultaneously going on at different places in Ayodhya.

After completion of the ritual of parisar Pravesh yesterday, today the Teerth Poojan and Gandhadhivas rituals will be performed. All these rituals will be performed in the evening today. Yesterday Jalayatra, Teertha Puja, Brahmin-Batuk-Kumari-Suvasini Puja, Vardhini Puja, Kalshayatra, and a tour of the idol of Lord Shri Ramlala took place on the Temple premises. The idol was also taken to the famous Hanumangadi temple amidst tight security arrangements as part of the Parisar Pravesh ritual. Later the idol of Ramlala was safely taken down at the Ram temple and taken to the doorstep of the sanctum sanctorum. Many other rituals including Ghrit Adhiwas, Pushpa Adhiwas Aushadhadhivas, Kesaradhivas, Ghritadhivas Dhanyadhivas, and others will be performed till 21st January.