Delegation of 45 students from Rajasthan departs for Odisha trip under Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat – Yuva Sangam phase II program

Jaipur: A delegation of 45 students from diverse higher education institutions from Rajasthan has today departed from the nodal institute of Rajasthan MNIT Jaipur for the nodal institute of Odisha IIT Bhubaneswar as part of the Government of India’s ambitious cultural and educational endeavour the ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat Yuva Sangam’ programme. The delegates were given a traditional Rajasthani farewell with tilak, garlands, safas and folk dance and music at MNIT Jaipur. They were flagged off by the Hon’ble Director of MNIT Jaipur, Prof. N. P. Padhy at 8.30 am on May 15, 2023 with a special ceremony. The students’ group accompanied by 3 faculty members from MNIT Jaipur will reach Bhuwaneswar on May 16, 2023 and their Odisha trip will conclude on May 22, 2023.

Prof. Padhy briefed the delegates about the program and explained that this is a great initiative by the Government of India for building national integration and opening the minds of students to India’s diversity and potential. He added that this exposure will have a lasting and positive impact on the youth as they learn about varied cultures and develop respect for India’s diversity and unity. Prof. Mahesh Kumar Jat, Dean Student Welfare, MNIT Jaipur informed them about the itinerary of the tour and the regulations to be followed during the trip in his address.

During the visit, the students will get a chance to meet the Hon’ble Governor of Odisha followed by a visit to Raghurajpur Village, Konark Temple, Chandrabhaga beach, Dhauligiri, Khandagiri Caves, Akamra Haat and Shopping complex, State Tribal Museum, Paradeep Port, Lalitgiri Monastry and Museum etc. Their itinerary also include a visit to local villages under Unnat Bharat Abhiyan and interaction with start-ups and MSME, entrepreneurs, artists, singers, sports persons, musicians, SHGs, etc.

A brainchild of Ministry of Education, Yuva Sangam Youth Exchange program under Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat aims to strengthen people-to-people connections, especially between youth of different states and introduce to them the culture and values of India. The idea of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat was conceptualized and structured by the Hon’ble Prime Minster Sh. Narendra Modi to create a cultural connect and the idea of oneness between the various states of India.

Yuva Sangam II aims to motivate the youth to revisit cultural values that reflect the country’s humane philosophy. This initiative was launched in February this year and the first phase of Yuva Sangam had an overwhelming participation of 1200 youngsters, with the first batch visiting northeast India.