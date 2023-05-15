Nepal’s former Deputy PM Top Bahadur Rayamajhi arrested

Kathmandu: The absconded leader of Communist Party (UML) and former Deputy Prime Minister of Nepal, Bahadur Rayamajhi, was arrested from Budhanilkantha of Kathmandu yesterday.

Rayamajhi has been arrested for his alleged role in the fraud of millions of rupees by duping Nepali citizens with the promises of sending them to the United States in the cover of Bhutanese refugees.

Earlier, Indrajit Rai, the advisor to former Home Minister Ram Bahadur Thapa, was arrested on the charge of his involvement in the scam.

Police have already made high-profile arrests over their alleged connections to the scam. So far 13 people have been arrested over the scam.