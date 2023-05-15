HM Amit Shah says government has repealed around 2,000 irrelevant laws since 2015

Home Minister Amit Shah said that the government has repealed around two thousand irrelevant laws from 2015.

Inaugurating the training program on legislative drafting in New Delhi today, Mr Shah said, since the Narendra Modi government came into power, various initiatives have been taken in the field of law.

He said, legislative drafting is not a science or an art, it is a skill that must be implemented with spirit.

Mr Shah said, the law must be clear and no grey area should be there. He urged the officers of Parliament and State Legislatures that, the law should be drafted in simple and clear words, so there is no point of conflict.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwa and others senior officials presented in the training programme.

The Programme is being organised by the Institute of Constitutional and Parliamentary Studies in collaboration with Parliamentary Research and Training Institute for Democracies.

It is aimed at creating an understanding of the principles and practices of legislative drafting among officers of Parliament, State Legislatures and various ministries, statutory bodies and other government departments.