Deendayal Port Trust to sign MoUs of Rs. 3,823.70 crores at Maritime India Summit 2021

Hyderabad: Deendayal Port Trust (DPT), one of the major port trusts in India will sign 15 MoUs of Rs. 3,823.70 crores at Maritime India Summit 2021 scheduled to happen on 2nd to 4th March 2021.

These MoUs will be majorly signed between DPT and IOCL, EMAMI, and AEGIS Power Supply. MoU will also be signed with Timber Association to develop furniture park and Coast Guard Jetty. Apart from these DPT will also sign MoUs for the greenery of the port area and construction as well.

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways is also in process of finalizing more than 44 MoUs to be signed in conjunction with the summit. These MoUs will be signed with different coastal states and stakeholders of the sector. The MoPSW is looking forward to closing over 400 MoUs during the Maritime India Summit 2021.

These MoUs are focused on attracting investment, skilling, and generating employment in the sector. The signing of these MoUs will help in streamlining the process of ship maneuvering resulting in more business to the ports and economic stability to the sector and its stakeholders.

The MIS 2021 will provide a unique platform that will have a physical and virtual presence of prominent shipping and transport ministers/ dignitaries from across the world. Maritime States of India will participate in the Summit through dedicated sessions. The Summit will also include an exclusive CEOs’ forum and various thematic/ breakout sessions.