IFFCO Paradeep Unit conferred with “Best Productivity Excellence Award 2020”

Paradeep: IFFCO Paradeep Unit has been conferred with “Best Productivity Excellence Award 2020” in the state of Odisha from Orissa State Productivity Council, in a function conducted on 17.02.2021 on the occasion of National Productivity Week Celebration. The award was presented by Shri Bishnupada Sethi, IAS, Principal Secretary, Revenue and Disaster Management Department, Govt. of Odisha in presence of Regional Director, National Productivity Council. The award was received by Sh. R K Pandey, Jt. General Manager (Production).Production performance has been at its peak under the dynamic leadership of Sh K.J.Patel, Executive Director, IFFCO; and the Paradeep Unit has been conferred with many awards in the field of Energy Conservation, Safety, Environment & Rural Development activities in the state of Odisha.

