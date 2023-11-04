Death toll in Nepal earthquake crosses 140

In Nepal, at least 140 people were killed and 155 injured when a magnitude-6.4 earthquake shook the northwestern part of the country late last night, according to the Prime Minister’s secretariat. The earthquake hit near midnight, when people were sleeping. The Jajarkot and Rukum districts were worst hit by the quake, according to state-run Nepal Television. Deputy Mayor Sarita Singh of Nalgadh Municipality in Jajarkot was among those killed in the quake, officials said. The quake has also destroyed hundreds of houses.

Around 159 aftershocks have been recorded following last night’s earthquake, the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Center reported.

Prime Minister Pushpakamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ toured the quake-hit region with a medical team this morning. During the visit, he gathered information about the extent of the damage and conducted an inspection of the affected areas. Both Nepal Army and Police personnel have been mobilised to carry out rescue work, officials said.

The Indian Embassy in Kathmandu has shared an Emergency contact number for Indians requiring assistance due to the recent earthquake in Nepal as 00977-9851316807.