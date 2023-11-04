Supreme Court refuses to interfere with Allahabad High Court’s order to transfer Gyanvapi mosque dispute case

The Supreme Court today refused to interfere with the order of the Allahabad High Court Chief Justice Pritinker Diwaker transferring the case connected to the Gyanvapi mosque dispute from a single-judge bench. The Chief Justice of the High Court withdrew the Gyanvapi case from a single-judge bench that has been hearing the case since 2021.

A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, Justice JB Pardiwala, and Justice Manoj Misra dismissed an appeal filed by Anjuman Intazamia Masjid, the mosque’s management. The apex Court observed that “certain things should remain within the realm of Chief Justice of the High Court.