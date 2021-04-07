DDC Kishtwar flags-off Jal Shakti Abhiyan rally

Kishtwar: As a part of the Catch the rain campaign, a rally of officers/officials of Physical Education department and students were flagged-off today by District Development Commissioner, Ashok Sharma, here from New DC office complex to Char Chinar.

The rally was organised by Department of Youth Services and Sports under the supervision of District Officer, Kharati Lal Sharma in collaboration with Education Department, headed by Chief Education Officer Ashok Kumar.

Speaking on the occasion, the DDC said that the awareness campaign has been launched in the district to save water and prevent its misuse. He urged the people to use water judiciously and also preserve it.

He further appealed to all to take initiatives in homes, villages, towns etc to raise awareness among people on the importance of water conservation because when we save water, we will save Earth.

The DDC asked all government departments to ensure vaccination of their officers/officials aged 45 and above for it being a major covid control measure.