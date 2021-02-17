DC Ramban reviews functioning of Revenue Department

Ramban: Deputy Commissioner, Ramban, Mussarat Islam today reviewed the functioning of Revenue Department, here at a meeting.

Additional Deputy Commissioner, Harbans Lal; Assistant Commissioner Revenue; Dhrindera Sharma; SDM, Ramsoo, Dilmir Chowdhary; SDM, Gool, Gias-ul- Haq; Tehsildars and Naib Tehsildars attended the meeting.

The Deputy Commissioner directed SDMs and Tehsildars to expedite the updating of Jamabandi and Girdawari, land acquisition for projects and disposal of public grievances. He further asked to speed up geo-tagging of Wakf/Auqaf properties within stipulated timeline.

The SDMs were advised to organize meetings with subordinate sectoral officers besides paying frequent visits to different areas in their respective jurisdictions to resolve public issues.

Reviewing the status of State land, the DC directed the Revenue officers to submit reports in prescribed formats about cancellation of mutations under Roshni Act, besides removal of encroachments from State, Kahcharai and common land in their respective areas in a time bound manner.

While reviewing the progress with regard to writing of Jamabandis, attestation of mutations and writing of Girdawaris, the DC directed the Tehsildars to complete the same as per targets. He also directed the Tehsildars to expedite the recovery in NPA cases of various banks.

The issue of land identification for the proposed Government offices, educational institutions and projects including Apni Mandis, Farmer Markets, GDCs besides Registration Offices at Ramban, Ramsoo, Banihal and Gool was also discussed threadbare.

Officers also highlighted various issues impending progress on the developmental projects and schemes on which DC assured necessary action.