Dangal TV brings ‘Ramayana’ back on audience demand

Mumbai: Tales of good overpowering evil have always fascinated audiences across all age groups. And in times of these unprecedented situations, the impact of the second wave of Covid-19 has made it more important than before to fight against and overcome the deadly battle by staying confined within our houses. In an endeavor to keep viewers engaged with meaningful content while being confined within their homes, Hindi general entertainment channel Dangal TV, brings mythological epic ‘Ramyana’ for its discerning audience.

With Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee in lead roles, Ramayana will telecast daily from Monday to Sunday at 6:30 pm followed by its repeat telecast at 8:30 am. Ramayana depicts the story of Lord Ram and his exile of 14 years along with Goddess Sita and Lord Ram’s younger brother Lakshman. The mythological series is all set to take the audience on a nostalgic journey.

Tune in to Dangal TV from Monday to Saturday at 6:30 pm and repeat telecast at 8.30 am and relive the tale of promises and ideologies.

Dangal TV is available on leading cable networks and DTH platforms – DD Free Dish (CHN NO 29), Tata Sky (CHN NO 177), Airtel (CHN NO 125), Dish TV (CHN NO 119) Sun Direct (328) and Videocon D2H (CHN NO 106)