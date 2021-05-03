Madhya Pradesh CM to transfer Rs 379 crore to the accounts of 17 thousand workers

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan will transfer Rs 379 crore through single click to the accounts of about 17 thousand unorganized labour families under Jan Kalyan Sambal Yojana on May 4. Labour Minister Shri Brijendra Pratap Singh will also be specially present in this virtual programme of disbursement of assistance fund.



Sambal Yojana is a scheme that provides financial support to families of labourers of the state along with a foundation to the families. In case of accidental death of a labourer, the dependents are provided with an amount of Rs 4 lakh by the Labour Department under the scheme. Similarly, ex-gratia amount of Rs. 2 lakhs is given to the labourer families under Mukhya Mantri Jan-Kalyan Sambal Yojana in cas of natural death and permanent disability. Under the scheme, Rs one lakh will be provided on partial permanent disability and Rs 5 thousand as funeral assistance.



Mukhyamantri Jan-Kalyan Sambal Yojana is working to provide support to poor labourer families of the unorganized sector. Since the inception of the scheme, an amount of more than Rs 1907 crore has been distributed to 2 lakh 28 thousand beneficiaries of the state. In the last financial year, even under critical conditions like Corona pandemic, benefits of Rs 582 crore were trasnferred to the bank accounts of more than 72 thousand beneficiaries.



Mukhya Mantri Jan-Kalyan Sambal Yojana was launched in 2018. In this, help is provided to the needy families of workers in the unorganized sector throughout his life right from the period before the birth of the child. Under this, help is provided to running hand carts, junk collectors, domestic workers and those working in stone crushers. Sambal Yojana has been made for lakhs of such poor families of the state.

