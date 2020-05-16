Bhubaneswar: Cyclone Amphan will be stationed close to West Bengal & North Odisha coast on May 20 (morning). Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore & Mayurbhanj likely to witness heavy rain from May 18 accompanied by a wind speed of 75 to 85 kmph from May 19 says IMD DG Mrutyunjay Mohapatra.

Depression over Southeast Bay of Bengal & neighbourhood moved northwestwards during past 6 hrs & lay centred at 1130 hrs of today 1040 km south of Paradip (#Odisha) and 1200 km south-southwest of Digha (West Bengal) says IMD . It’s very likely to intensify into Cyclonic Storm in next 12hrs & further into severe cyclonic storm in another 24hrs. It’s likely to move north-NW initially till May 17 & then re-curve north-NW across NW BoB towards West Bengal and adjoining #Odisha coasts in May 18-20.

Related

comments