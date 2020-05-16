Indian Railways operates 1,074 #ShramikSpecial trains; more than 1.4 million stranded people transported back to their home state in 15 days

New Delhi: Subsequent to the Ministry of Home Affairs order regarding movement of migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and other persons stranded at different places by special trains, Indian Railways had decided to operate “Shramik Special” trains.

As on midnight of 15th May,2020, a total of 1074 “Shramik Special” trains have been operationalized from various states across the country. More than 14 lakhs stranded people have been transported back to their home State in last 15 days.

It is to be noted that more than 2 lakh person are being transported per day during last 3 days. In days to come it is expected to be scaled upto 3 lakh passengers per day.

These 1074 Shramik Special trains have originated from various States like Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Maharashtra, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala, Goa, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar.

These Shramik Special trains were terminated in various states like Andhra Pradesh,Assam, Bihar, Chhatisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Mizoram, Odisha, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal.

In these Shramik Special Trains, proper screening of passengers is ensured before boarding the train. During the journey, passengers are given free meals and water.

Related

comments