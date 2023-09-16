Cuttack Netaji Bus Terminal (CNBT) Inaugurated for Public Use by CM Naveen Patnaik

On September 16, the long-anticipated Cuttack Netaji Bus Terminal was officially inaugurated by Odisha’s Chief Minister, Naveen Patnaik. The inauguration ceremony, which marks the first step towards enhancing the state’s transportation infrastructure, is now in its final stages. This state-of-the-art terminal is poised to set an example for the entire nation in the days to come.



The foundation stone for this terminal was laid by the Chief Minister himself on January 23, 2021, in commemoration of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s 125th birth anniversary.



Spanning 12 acres of land owned by Cuttack Municipal Corporation, this impressive bus terminal boasts a 1.18 lakh sq ft built-up area, constructed at a cost of 65 crore. With a three-story terminal building, it has dedicated bus bays capable of accommodating up to 180 buses simultaneously. The terminal also offers space for local and Mo Bus services, a bus repair workshop, as well as parking facilities for both four-wheelers and three-wheelers.



Passengers will enjoy a range of amenities and services, including ticket counters, a rest area, cloakroom, food court, and an e-vehicle charging station. The terminal is equipped with rooftop rainwater harvesting and solar panels, while an integrated information management system enhances the passenger experience. Additionally, the terminal features motifs and artwork depicting various facets of Netaji’s life and contributions to the nation.



The terminal will also reserve around 2 acres of land adjacent to the terminal for the development of a commercial complex under a Public Private Partnership (PPP) model.



