CUO organizes special lecture on ‘Union Budget-2023-24’

A Special lecture on ‘Union Budget-2023-24’ was organized by the Department of Economics, Central University of Odisha on 16th February 2023 at the Department of Economics, Main Campus, Sunabeda. Prof. Dukhabandhu Sahoo, Head, of Humanities, Social Sciences and Management, IIT Bhubaneswar was the distinguished speaker for the programme. Hon’ble Vice Chancellor, Prof. Chakradhar Tripathy, conveyed his best wishes for a successful programme and hoped the students will learn different aspects of the Union Budget 2023-24. The program was started with Dr. Minati Sahoo, HoD, Department of Economics, delivering the welcome address and introduction to the topic.

Prof. Sahoo highlighted the ‘Amrit Kaal’ and the ‘Saptarishi’ which represented the seven major goals to be achieved during the 25 years of 2022-2047. He also analyzed the receipts and expenditures of the three years from FY 2021-22 to FY 2023-24. The percentage share of different heads from which income is generated by the government and the percentage share of different heads towards which expenditure is incurred by the government were mentioned by him. He also clearly analyzed the major announcements made by the government regarding the seven priority sectors like inclusive development, reaching the last mile, infrastructure and investment, unleashing the potential, green growth, youth power and financial sector. He praised the steps of the government regarding the setting up of new nursing colleges and opening of ICMR labs which were highly essential to meet the demand for healthcare facilities in the highly populated country. He has also encouraged the recruitment of teachers and support staff for the Eklavya Model Residential Schools serving the tribal students, simplification of the Know Your Customer process, Green credit program, Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana, strengthening of Skill India Digital Platform, collateral-free guaranteed credit of ₹2lakh crore to MSMEs and many more which would increase the employment and income in the country. He also discussed the income tax structure and changes in income tax slabs under the new tax regime.

There was a healthy and productive interaction session between the resource person and the participants. The vote of thanks was then delivered by Dr. Prasant Kumar Behera, Asst. Prof, Dept. of Economics, CUO. The program was attended by faculty members, students and research scholars from different departments. The session was compered by Ms. Manisha Gupta, Ph.D. Research Scholar, Dept. of Economics, CUO.