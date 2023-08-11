CUO, Koraput, and ISCS-Ministry of Culture organizes a programme to pay tribute to unsung heroes of the Indian Freedom Movement

The Central University of Odisha and the Institute of Social & Cultural Studies-Ministry of Culture, Government of India, jointly organized a two-day programme at the CUO Campus at Sunabeda on 8 & 9 August 2023 to pay tribute to unsung heroes of the freedom movement under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. The event was titled KRANTI THEERATHA-Role of unsung heroes, organizations & places in the freedom movement. The programme was coordinated by the Dep’t of Journalism & Mass Communication and Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat Committee of CUO, Koraput.

On 8th August 2023, Patriotic Singing and Painting Competitions were held, where students and research scholars participated. On 9th August 2023, a seminar on the theme was held. The programme started with guests and the audience paying floral tributes to freedom fighters Laxman Nayak and Laxmi Indira Panda of Koraput. The students of CUO sang a patriotic group song. The seminar was flagged off through an inaugural message by Prof Chakradhar Tripathi, Hon’ble Vice Chancellor, CUO. In his message, Prof Tripathi emphasized the significance of the freedom movement by highlighting the contribution of unsung heroes of the Indian Freedom Movement and inviting students to join in the celebration of our rich cultural heritage and the indomitable spirit of freedom that unites us all. Dr. Nirjharini Tripathi, Associate Professor & HOD, Dep’t of English, read the message.

Dr. Sourav Gupta, HOD (I/c), DJMC & Nodal Officer, Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat, delivered the welcome address. Shri Pramod Kr Behera, GM (AR), NALCO, Damanjodi, was present on the occasion as the Chief Guest and presented the keynote address. In his speech, Shri Behera threw light on the contribution of unsung freedom fighters like Shaheed Laxman Nayak and Laxmi Indira Panda. He called upon the young generation to actively participate in nation-building. Prof N C Panda, Registrar (I/c), CUO, delivered the introductory address, and Prof Sudhendu Mandal, Advisor, Academics, CUO, Prof V C Jha, Consultant, Administration, CUO, delivered speeches as the Guests of Honour. All of them emphasized the significance of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav and the importance of the contribution of freedom fighters in our lives.

Professor N C Panda highlighted the Amrit Kaal. He also focused on Amrit Manthan visuals at Thailand international airport and Angkor Wat Temple in Cambodia. Freedom of speech is a gift from our freedom fighters. He said Maa & Mati are important to us, and we need to respect them & resolve for their safety and security together. Prof.Sudhendu Mandal highlighted the contributions of Sahid Laxman Nayak, P R Ali Khan, Birsa Munda, Kamala Das, Khudiram Bose & the lesser-known tribal leaders. He paid respect & homage to those unsung heroes by dedicating ten lines to them. Prof V C Jha highlighted the contribution of very popular and lesser-known freedom fighters. He explained the need to build ‘Akhand Bharat’ irrespective of diversity & culture”.

A felicitation ceremony was conducted in which the family members of freedom fighter Shri Krushna Chandra Santra from Koraput were honoured. Mr Byasa Narayan Joshi, Local Coordinator, ISCS, and student of Dep’t of Sociology of CUO proposed the vote of thanks for the Inaugural Session.

The Inaugural Session was followed by the technical session, where the panel featured Prof. S.K Palita, Dean, SBCNR, CUO, and Dr. Ashok Mohanty, a retired teacher from Damanjodi. Prof. Palita highlighted the contributions and sacrifices of 10 freedom fighters from different eras, ages, and different places in India. Dr. Mohanty highlighted the importance of the contribution of unsung heroes from undivided Koraput and highlighted their sacrifice. The session was chaired by Dr. Sourav Gupta, who concluded the seminar by tracing the various socio-political & literary developments in Odisha during British rule and her participation in Indian National Movement. The session ended with a vote of thanks by Dr.Pradosh Kumar Rath, Assistant Professor, DJMC. Prizes and certificates were awarded to the winners, Judges, Participants, and volunteers of the Painting and Singing competition which was held on the 8th of August, 2023. The programme ended with the National Anthem.

Also present at the occasion were Dr. Phagunath Bhoi, PRO, CUO; Dr. Kapila Khemendu, Associate Professor & HOD, Dep’t of Sociology, Dr.Rudrani Mohanty, Associate Professor & HOD, Dep’t of Odia; Dr. Kakoli Banerjee, Chairperson, ICC, Dr. Minati Sahoo, Assistant Professor & HOD (I/c), Dep’t of Economics, Dr. Alok Baral, Asst Professor, Dep’t of Odia, Mr. Sanjeet Das, Asst Professor, Dep’t of English, Dr. Sony Parhi, Dr. Talat Jahan Begum and Mr. Telaram Meher, Faculty members of the Dep’t of J & MC and a host of Faculty members. The meeting was also attended by eminent dignitaries, family members of freedom fighters, research scholars, and students of the University.