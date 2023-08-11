Kandhamal Haladi Bags National IP award under Agriculture category

New Delhi: Kandhamal Haladi has bagged the National IP award for the year 2021-22 under agricultural category given by Mr Piyush Goyal, Union minister of Commerce and Industry at Delhi . Kandhamal Haladi (Turmeric)- App No:610 was filed and facilitated for grant in 2019 for GI Tag on (Grant certificateNo:344) by the then IPR expert Dr. P. Karthigeyan from CTTC, Ministry of MSME, Govt. of India who has been authorized by Dr Brindha, Kandhamal collector ( President of KASAM). He is currently the Deputy Manager, NLC-Ministry of Coal, Govt of India and former Research scientist, I.I.T Madras.

Kandhamal Haladi is a famous spicein centrally located district of Odisha predominantly inhabitated by SC & ST population. About 60% of the geographical area is hilly and with forest cover. This area is blessed with a congenial agro‐climatic condition for cultivation of various spices mainly turmeric, ginger, mustard and tamarind. Due to its default organic nature, Industrial , medicinal value, other physical and chemical characteristics with respect to other turmeric, Kandhamal turmeric has obtained the GI tag.

The benefits of GI Tag is to provide Livelihood support to the farmers and increase their socio economic status, to provide direct and Indirect Employment among the educated rural youth, For Better uplifment of tribals who form a majority of the district population, to promote Kandhamal turmeric with a Commercial identification, to attract Domestic and International Market by Boosting theExport and Import of Turmeric thereby enhancing the economy of the region. He felt very glad that his first GI facilitation of kandhamal turmeric has been rewarded National IP Award, he added. Any state/ district interested in availing Geographical Indication tag can contact Dr P. Karthigeyan (GI Advocate No : 57, GI Registry, Govt of India) , Phone: 8917645142 / 9003522986, he said.