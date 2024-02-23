CRUT launches new Mo Bus app and scheme for Mo Bus card

Bhubaneswar: The new improved app will provide live bus tracking, and information on how many seats are available in the vehicle, along with its estimated time of arrival. Commuters can book tickets online and will have access to bus passes for purchase and renewal through the app.

Special offer on Tap & Pay Mo Bus card – 40 % extra on top up of Rs. 500 and 50 % extra on top up of Rs. 1000.

Bhubaneswar: Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) launched the new Mo Bus mobile application and scheme for Mo Bus card on Friday. It is a step forward to make Mo Bus service more technology driven and citizen-friendly.

The new app will have the following commuter friendly features.

Live bus tracking

Estimated time of arrival

Real-time bus occupancy

Online ticketing & pass purchase

Buses nearby

Inaugurating the app, Smt. Anu Garg, Development Commissioner-cum-ACS & Chairman CRUT said, “The new improved app will ensure ease of travel and empower the commuters to know the live arrival time of their bus and see real-time bus occupancy. This will help the citizens plan their travel accordingly.”

The new ‘CRUT MO BUS’ app is available on Android as well as IOS. Commuters can find the cheapest and fastest trip options, including all the bus route options to their destination, one can also buy a mobile bus pass directly through the app.

To further facilitate cashless transaction, Smt. Garg announced special offer for Tap & Pay Mo Bus card. She informed, “A commuter will get 40 % extra on top up of Rs. 500 and 50 % extra on top up of Rs. 1000 excluding the cost of the card i.e. Rs. 50.”

Top up amount (Rs.) Amount reflected in card wallet (Rs.) % Savings on travel 500 700 40% 1000 1500 50%

This is a limited offer, which will be valid for a month starting 01.03.24 to begin with. This offer will be valid in Capital Region as well as Rourkela.

Shri G.Mathi Vathanan, Principal Secretary, Housing &Urban Development Department said, “The new mobile app and Mo Bus card promotional offer will further facilitate digital payment and ensure seamless travel for the commuters.”

Commuters can tap the Mo Bus card on the ticketing machine of the guide (conductor) and the ticket will be issued. Due to the use of this card, people will not be facing the issue of change and dues. The commuters can buy this card from the Guide in the bus. These cards are also available in the Master Canteen bus terminal and CRUT office in Patia, Bhubaneswar. In Rourkela, commuters can buy the card from Mo Bus counter in Rourkela bus stand. In Cuttack the passes will be available at CNBT. CRUT will also put up kiosk across the Capital Region and Rourkela to sell these cards.

Thanking the commuters for their continued trust in the Mo Bus service, Shri Arun Bothra, Managing Director, CRUT said, “The move is aimed at improving contactless payment and also to make the Mo Bus journey more enjoyable, hassle free and at par with the best bus services in the world.”