‘If we want to become a Vishwa Guru, we need to work for it; all the minerals in the world will not be enough if your bucket doesn’t have a bottom’: Sonam Wangchuk at ‘Ideas of India’ Summit 3.0

Mumbai, February 23, 2024: On the inaugural day of ABP Network’s flagship event, the ‘Ideas of India’ Summit 3.0, industry leader, innovator and Founding Director, SECMOL, Sonam Wangchuk expressed his views and explored the theme, “A More Sustainable World: How to Live a Green Life.”

“I want to convey to people in big cities that the way of life here has a huge impact on places like Ladakh. With glaciers rapidly receding, we must understand the interconnectedness of urban lifestyles with global environmental repercussions. Water sources should be treated as sacred bodies, and adopting a simpler, more sustainable way of life is imperative,” Sonam Wangchuk said.

Addressing the spiritual ethos of India, Wangchuk expressed, “The world is one family. I envision a democratic system that prioritises not just human welfare but also the preservation of flora, fauna, and natural habitats. A true democracy would safeguard not only human interests but also those of nature and wildlife.”

Expressing concern for today’s youth, he stressed, “We need to groom our youth to appreciate nature and prioritise a lifestyle that respects it. Growing up in Ladakh taught me the value of nature-based education and the importance of empathy instilled by my family. It makes me happy to see other people happy; that has always been my motto and inspiration. Nowadays, schools teach you the opposite, so I was very lucky to learn from nature and my family. When I went to school with dingy classrooms, which ended my true learning. It became all theoretical, but I never let my schooling interfere with my education I truly advocate for an education system that fosters harmony with nature and discourages reliance on devices and external things.”

Sonam urged collective action to protect fragile ecosystems like Ladakh and the entire Himalayan region. “We must raise awareness and sensitisation on issues such as single-use plastics and carbon neutrality. With concerted efforts, we can ensure a sustainable future rooted in democracy and environmental stewardship,” he added.

