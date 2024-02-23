SATTE 2024 second day witnessed record participation from buyers and exhibitors

Greater Noida: South Asia’s leading travel show SATTE 2024, organized by Informa Markets in India (IMI), commenced at the India Expo Mart, Greater Noida, Delhi NCR. The three-day event is being held from 22nd to 24th February 2024 and will spotlight the theme of ‘Inclusive and Sustainable Tourism’, marking its 31st edition as a pivotal milestone in the global tourism industry.

On the second day, SATTE Awards was organized which is a unique initiative intended to recognize industry stake holder from across the travel, tourism and hospitality industry along with National and State Tourism Boards (NTOs and STOs).

From the top players to fledgling start-ups, industry professionals strive to provide breathtaking innovative products & solutions. There is a need to recognise & reward such initiatives, that will further drive the evolution of the market, contributing to the vision of Incredible India. Part of the awards comprised ‘Shakti – Honouring Women Achievers,’ underscoring SATTE’s commitment to recognizing the invaluable contributions of women entrepreneurs, business owners and corporate professionals in the field.

With all its engagements, SATTE provides the ultimate platform to propel the industry.

Speaking on the opportunities of the sector, Mr Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director of Informa Markets – India stated, “In the light of India’s remarkable GDP growth of 7.9%, and a record per capita income of ₹2.12 lakh in FY24, the nation is poised for massive tourism expansion. With inbound tourist numbers reaching 9 million last year and an ambitious target of 12 million this year, coupled with the lucrative spiritual tourism that is expected to grow annually at over 16 per cent between in the next few years, the tourism sector is forecasted to yield a revenue of 59 billion by 2028, creating 140 million temporary and permanent jobs by 2030.”

He further added in the interim budget of 2024, the government has initiated the expansion of the Vande Bharat fleet of trains to help reduce travel time, enhance the passenger experience, and accelerate tourism growth. It is also working towards developing roads for better transportation.

“By 2028, international tourist arrivals are expected to reach 30.5 billion and generate revenue of over US$ 59 billion. However, domestic tourists are expected to drive the growth, post-pandemic. As per the Ministry of Tourism, Foreign Tourist Arrivals (FTAs) in October 2023 were 8,11,411,” he stated.

Mr. Yogesh Mudras concluded by stating, “FTAs during the period January-October 2023 were 72,43,680 as compared to 46,55,160 in January-October 2022. Over 100 countries have adopted sustainable tourism policies, showcasing a growing global commitment. The Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC) sets industry standards, certifying 2,500 destinations and businesses.”

On the founding day at Saudi Arabia today, Mr. Alhasan Ali Aldabbagh, President – Asia Pacific, Saudi Tourism Authority, extended his regards and addressed the gathering and conveyed his enthusiasm for the inaugural day of SATTE, noting its particular significance as Saudi Arabia commemorates its Founding Day today. He highlighted the crucial role of SATTE 2024 in bolstering ties with the Indian tourism market. He emphasized, “Aligned with our 2030 vision, we aim to attract over 7.5 million Indian travelers to Saudi Arabia, positioning it as our premier source market. To achieve this, we have streamlined various aspects of the journey, including visa applications, permits, hotel accommodations, and flight bookings, for Indian travelers.”