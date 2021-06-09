Cricketer Virender Sehwag launches India’s First Experiential learning website for Cricket – CRICURU

Mumbai : India’s star cricketer Virender Sehwag, today launched CRICURU – India’s first experiential learning website aimed at redefining the cricket coaching experience in the country.

CRICURU is a pioneer in AI based cricket coaching in the country aimed at offering a personalized learning experience for its users. The curriculum for each player has been developed personally by Mr. Virender Sehwag along with Mr. Sanjay Bangar, former Indian Player and Batting Coach of the Indian Cricket team (2015-19).

With international cricket attaining new heights in terms of technology led innovation there was a need that India too joins the bandwagon to offer a similar experience for aspiring cricketers in the country.

Sharing his views on the launch of CRICURU, Mr. Virender Sehwag, Founder, CRICURU, said, “At CRICURU our aim is to develop an ecosystem to democratize cricket learning in India and bridge the existing gaps. Our curriculum is designed meticulously giving access to coaching experts from across the globe to offer an uninterrupted coaching experience for aspiring cricketers at par with international standards of cricket.”

Additionally he added, “CRICURU also gives parents an opportunity to become partners with their children as they work towards attaining the required skill set for a professional career in cricket.”

CRICURU is India’s first AI enabled website designed to help youngsters learn playing cricket through master classes of 30 handpicked player coaches from across the globe with about four hours of curated video content with each coach, where learning is evaluated using customized AI led technology. It is the only experiential learning website that brings learning alive through immersive videos, interactive augmented reality and engaging simulations.

Mr. Sanjay Bangar, Co – Founder, CRICURU added, “The vision behind CRICURU is to offer access to cricket coaching for people living anywhere across the country, even Tier 2 and 3 cities which can be easily accessed from the comfort of your homes. With smartphone and internet penetration on the rise this just makes it more accessible for aspiring enthusiasts.”

CRICURU is a combination of demonstrations and interviews where your CRICURU shares his experience and learning with you. Each class includes extensive pre-recorded video content and the videos can be paused, fast-forwarded, and re-watched as many times as you would like. CRICURU is available on both iOS and Android devices and users can log on to www.cricuru.com to subscribe for a duration of 1 year. The subscription fees starts from Rs 299 for a duration of 1 year.