COVID19 Vaccination begins at various session sites in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: COVID19 Vaccination underway at various session sites in Odisha. First vaccine shot administered to a sanitary worker of Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar. Drive underway at 161 session sites throughout the state. SOA’s VC and eminent neuro surgeon Prof Ashok Mahapatra gets 1st shot of the vaccine at SUM Hospital.

CM Naveen Patnaik collects feedback from the persons who were vaccinated first at Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar, Berhampur City Hospital; lauds health workers effort in the fight against the coronavirus. Beneficiaries, one each from Sundargarh DHH, Capital Hospital, Bhubaneswar and City Hospital in Behrampur shared their experiences with the CM on virtual mode.

